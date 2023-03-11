Saturday’s high temperature reached 90 degrees in Killeen. But Sunday’s high is expected to be dramatically cooler at 68, with north winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.
“Look for two different cold fronts to push in from the north this week,” Meteorologist Steve Fano said Saturday.
“Sunday’s temperatures will be much cooler than Saturday as the first front pushes across the Red River overnight.”
Sunday night will be chilly with a low around 45 as north-northeast winds continue at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Monday should be more of the same with a high near 64 and winds from the northeast at 10-15 mph. Clouds will move in overnight, a low temperature of 43.
Tuesday there is a 30% chance of showers, mainly after noon with partly sunny conditions and a high temperature near 60. Winds will calm as they shift around from the east, southeast at 10 mph. The overnight low is expected to be near 45 as south winds continue under partly cloudy conditions.
“The weather patterns for Central Texas are becoming more spring-like as we go through the week,” Fano said.
A warming trend will come in from the south Wednesday with a high near 73 under sunny skies. South winds will increase from 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The low overnight will only drop to around 58 but winds continue steady at 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph overnight.
“Don’t get comfortable with the warmer temperatures as a second cold front blows in overnight Thursday,” Fano said.
Thursday there will be a 50% chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 74 mean a chance of spring-like weather near sunset. The 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening hours when it will be mostly cloudy and the low around 42.
Friday will bring sunny skies but cooler temperatures with the high only near 54. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the 30s with the low expected around 35.
“I don’t expect a freeze as conditions are very dry, even though the early morning temperatures are expected in the 30s,” Fano said.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 56.
