A “Hazardous Weather Outlook” has been posted for North and Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth for the Central Texas area.

“Thunderstorms will be possible again later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Strong to severe storms are possible across the west and northwest, with large hail and damaging winds the main concern. Isolated instances of flash flooding are possible where soils are saturated or where storms with heavy rainfall train,” according to the NWS-Fort Worth website.

