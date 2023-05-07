A “Hazardous Weather Outlook” has been posted for North and Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth for the Central Texas area.
“Thunderstorms will be possible again later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Strong to severe storms are possible across the west and northwest, with large hail and damaging winds the main concern. Isolated instances of flash flooding are possible where soils are saturated or where storms with heavy rainfall train,” according to the NWS-Fort Worth website.
Meteorologist Jason Dunn with NWS suggests residents stay “weather-aware” at all times in Central Texas this week.
“There is the potential for widespread severe weather simply because of the weather patterns in spring,” Dunn said.
According to the NWS-Fort Worth website, another round of strong to severe storms will be possible across especially western portions of North and Central Texas later today and this evening. Primary threats will remain similar as in the past several days with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.
“While the tornado threat is low, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Areas that have seen heavier rainfall the past 3 days may see an isolated instance of flooding if more heavy rainfall occurs over saturated soils,” the website said.
There is a 20% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Monday as the spring weather pattern is still in place.
The high is expected to be near 89 under partly sunny skies. South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph at times. During the overnight hours, winds may pick up with gusts as high as 25 mph. The overnight low will cool only to around 69 as clouds move in before dawn.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected again Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m.
It is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 86 as mild south winds continue at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night, the chance for showers decreases to 20% but the forecast will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 67. Light southwest winds may continue with gusts up to 25 mph at times.
Wednesday the high will be near 81 as a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues. Mild winds from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph will continue.
Overnight chances of rain decrease to 20% before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67.
Thursday, afternoon showers are expected with a 50% chance of rain mainly after 1 p.m. Forecasters predict a high Thursday of near 83, with mild south, southeast winds from 15 to 20 mph.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening. It should be mostly cloudy with a low near 67.
Friday the spring weather pattern is expected to continue with a high temperature near 83 under mostly cloudy conditions. Chance of showers and thunderstorms is 60%, decreasing to 50% in the evening hours. Forecasters predict mostly cloudy skies overnight with a low around 67.
Saturday is predicted to be in the low 80s with showers and thunderstorms likely. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
