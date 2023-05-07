A “Hazardous Weather Outlook” has been posted for North and Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service—Fort Worth for the Central Texas area.
“Thunderstorms will be possible again later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Strong to severe storms are possible across the west and northwest, with large hail and damaging winds the main concern. Isolated instances of flash flooding are possible where soils are saturated or where storms with heavy rainfall train,” according to NWS—Fort Worth.
Sunday there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, with a high near 87. Winds will be out of the south, southeast around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
“Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible across especially western portions of North and Central Texas later today and this evening. Primary threats will remain similar as in the past several days with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats. While the tornado threat is low, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Areas that have seen heavier rainfall the past 3 days may see an isolated instance of flooding if more heavy rainfall occurs over saturated soils,” according to NWS—Fort Worth.
