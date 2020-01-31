The 1st Cavalry Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion loaded their vehicles onto rail cars this week at the Fort Hood Rail Operations Center as they prepare to deploy in support of Defender 20, a joint U.S. Army multinational training exercise series scheduled through May in central Europe.
According to a Fort Hood release, the battalion will be part of the largest deployment of U.S.-based Army forces to Europe in the last 25 years.
All told, about 1,000 1st Cavalry troops will participate in the military training, according to the division.
The large-scale training is being divided into three exercises.
The first is the Warfighter Exercise, a culminating training event that validates the division’s war-fighting capabilities in a simulated, large-scale combat operations scenario.
Second is the Joint Warfighting Assessment, which is the Army Chief of Staff’s capstone event that provides the Army a venue to achieve training readiness, future force development, and interoperability with multinational partners.
The First Team will also participate in Allied Spirit XI, an event that will see the 1st Cav leading a multinational division element while conducting a live river crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.