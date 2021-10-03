Hosted on a sunny afternoon, parishioners of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen brought their pets out to receive a blessing from Pastor Steve Karcher.
“This is not just a recitation, it’s a prayerful event,” Karcher reminded the group.
As the queue of mostly dogs made their way, Karcher prayed over each animal, asking God to bless each animal companion with health and wellness.
Karcher later explained that the ceremony is traditionally held on the same day as that of St. Francis of Assisi, a 13th Century Franciscan Monk often associated with the stewardship of nature.
All types of pets were welcome to the event, however, as demonstrated by young Joshua Griffin, who brought his 3-year-old Bearded Dragon, Spike to receive a blessing.
Also present at the blessing was Dr. Nina Griffin, who works at the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Killeen. Griffin provides pet care advice in the form of brochures.
“Most of what I advise people on is [pet] dieting and when someone says ‘hey can you look at this lump,’” Griffin said with a laugh.
Griffin added that many of the animals are that are brought to the event are older, requiring more care.
One such pet was “Charlie,” a 13 year old male dog owned by Hilbert Dirr.
“It was love at first sight,” Dirr said. “As soon as I saw Charlie I knew that we were meant to be together.”
Dirr picked Charlie up from the Second Chance Animal Shelter, and has since helped his companion receive several necessary surgeries. Today, Charlie looks as bright and normal as a new puppy, with the exception of a small problem with his jaw.
“It makes me happy, you know, to see Charlie so happy. That’s why I bring him to be blessed,” Dirr said.
