There are plenty of events, both indoor and outdoor, taking place this weekend to keep everyone entertained and to enjoy the beginning of spring. Check out the listing below to find something fun to do.
Local Events
The Sami Show Marketplace will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be arts and crafts, home decorations, gifts, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted soap, and more available for purchase. Admission is $7 per person and kids 12 and under are free.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties is hosting its third annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K Family Fun Run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at Vista Real Estate, 7446 Honeysuckle Drive, Temple. There is also an option for the virtual 5K run to be completed between March 13-20 with race times submitted online. Cost is $25 per runner until March 19 and $30 for same-day registration. Go to https://runsignup.com/casa5krun for more information and registration.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Bruce Bruce March 19-21. Due to high demand, tickets are now only available for the 10 p.m. show March 19 and the 7 p.m. show March 21. Prices range from $30 to $45 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Camp Caylor, 1846 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove, is hosting a Spring Break Staycation Luau at 4 p.m. March 20. Live performances by Baila Pacifica Entertainment, The Reef Food Truck, axe throwing by Black Axe Company, drinks, games, and giveaways will be available at this event.
The City of Killeen is hosting a Killeen Parks Master Plan Open House from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 22 at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This come-and-go event is open to residents to gain more information and to provide input.
The Killeen Comprehensive Plan Community Kickoff Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. March 22 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Participants will gain more information about the plan and be able to provide input. Those unable to attend in person can view the recorded meeting at www.killeentexas.gov/ourkilleen.
The Coffee Connections: Be Well event will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 25 at USO Fort Hood, Building 121, 761st Tank Battalion Ave. This event is for military spouses to meet and discuss topics related to wellness. Space is limited, so go to https://bit.ly/USOFHCC25MAR21to reserve a spot.
Central Texas College is hosting a Virtual Information Session from 3 to 4 p.m. March 25. This event will include information on degrees offered, the application process, and student support. Go to www.ctc4.me/virtual-info to register.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
The Killeen Mobile Recreation Series will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 20 at Conder Park, 810 Conder St., Killeen. This free event is for kids ages 8 to 15 years old and will include free basketball coaching, skill development, and pick-up games. For more information call 254-501-8842 or email kpr-athletics@killeentexas.gov.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., Lampasas, is hosting a virtual March Family Story Time event at 4:30 p.m. March 24 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from March 19- 25, will be “Raya and the Last Dragon” at 8 p.m. and “No Man’s Land” at 9:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight March 19. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 20. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting free live music by Christian James and Derrick Bayer at 9 p.m. March 19. Wade Ralston and Preston Timmons will perform at 9 p.m. March 20.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by The Storms I from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19, Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. March 20, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 21. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting free live music Jon and Faith Austin from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. March 19.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Westbound from 6 to 9 p.m. March 20. The St. Patrick’s Day Crawfish Boil will begin at 1 p.m. March 20 with $10.99 plates. Go to https://bit.ly/3cI0PJj to purchase plates online ahead of time.
Axis Winery, 831 N. Main St. Salado, is hosting free live music by Southern Karma from 2 to 5 p.m. March 20.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, will host free live music by Kayli Merz from 2 to 5 p.m. March 20.
Central Texas Auction Services is hosting a live auction and concert featuring Jarrod Birmingham with Jake Worthington at 6 p.m. March 25 at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton. Proceeds will benefit the Belton Christian Youth Center and Belton Senior Activity Center. Tickets can be purchased individually or by the table. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for more information and to reserve spots in advance.
Johnny’s Outback, 301 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado, is hosting live music by the Josh Abbott Band and Grant Gilbert from 6 to 11 p.m. March 27. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door for general admission, $35 for reserved lawn seating, and $300 to $500 for a reserved picnic table for six. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to reserve seats and for more information.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 at the Downtown Belton Square and surrounding businesses. There will be crafts, jewelry, clothing, art and more for sale. Live music, food, and drinks will also be available.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is hosting a special exhibit, “521 All-Stars: A Championship Story of Baseball and Community,” now through March 27. Patrons that visit the museum March 18 and 19 will receive a free craft packet related to the special exhibit to take home with them. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
