If you’re looking to celebrate the famous Irish holiday this weekend, or just have a good time with the family, there are plenty of events to do so. Run — or walk — a St. Patrick’s Day 5K race, or check out a weekend full of live music at O’Briens Irish Pub to get in the spirit. There’s also a tattoo convention, guided hikes, volunteer opportunities and more.
Festivals, Events
The annual Killeen Tattoo Expo hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show will be March 13-15 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. Live tattooing will be available by over 120 tattoo artists from around the world. Tickets at the door are $20 each day or $35 for a three-day pass. There is $5 discount before 5 p.m. on Friday. The expo is 1 to 11 p.m. March 13, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 14 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 15.
The 24-Hour Friday the 13th Tattoo Convention will be from midnight March 13 to midnight March 14 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. There will be $20, $60, and $100 tattoo specials available. Admission is $13 at the door and kids 13 and under are free.
A multi-family indoor sale benefiting the Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms, a Special Olympics Texas team, will be from8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at 902 Conder St., Killeen. There will be toys, furniture, kitchen supplies, and a wide selection of clothes available.
Fort Hood Class Six, 50006 Clear Creek Road, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. March 13. There will be samples, giveaways, and vendors at this free event.
Hangover Bar & Grill in Killeen is bringing in a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Friday. Dez Bryant will make an appearance at the establishment, 104 W. Elms Road, Suite 200, Killeen. He is scheduled to arrive some time between 5 and 9 p.m.
The Killeen Noon Lions Club is looking for volunteers for its Adopt-a-Highway Trash Clean Up event from 8 to 10 a.m. March 14. Anyone interested should meet at the corner of Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Bell and Coryell Counties is hosting its third annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K and Family Fun Festival from 8:30 to 1 p.m. March 14 at 7446 Honeysuckle, Temple. Registration is $35 for adults, kids 4 to 14 are $20, and kids 3 and under are free. Registration can be completed at www.runsignup.com/casa5krun. There will also be food, music, and vendors in attendance.
The Garden of Hope of Central Texas Emergency Foster Care Shelter is hosting a volunteer training from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 15. Email officem@gohctx.com to register for the training or to get more information.
Mother Neff State Park, 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody, is hosting a Spring Break Hike from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 19. The meeting point will be at the parking area by the campground restrooms. The hike is free, but park fees of $2 per person 13 and up still apply.
Family Fun
There will be a Movie Extravaganza for Military Families with Special Needs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 14 at the Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier and Family Readiness Center, 18000 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. Bring a blanket, pillow, or mat to relax on during this free event.
The annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 14 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Tickets at the door are $25 per couple, and $5 per each additional daughter. There will be a photographer, free food and drink, live DJ, games, and more at this formal-attire event.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a recurring STEAM Day the last Tuesday of every month for kids 7 and up, and includes a morning class at 10 a.m. and an afternoon class at 4 p.m. The library also hosts a Spanish for Kids class from 10 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Kids 7 and up will learn basic Spanish in this free class.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. The playgroup is canceled this week, but will resume March 18. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. This weekend, the planetarium is featuring a special “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon” laser show at 9 p.m. March 14. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Fort Hood-area Homeschool Preteen Book Club’s monthly meeting will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 19 at the Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail. This month, members will discuss “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee are provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Ragland from 3 to 5 p.m. March 15. Barrow is also hosting its annual Northbound and Down music festival March 21 and 22. Go to www.centraltexastickets.com to purchase tickets and view the entire lineup.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Dave Jorgenson from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 13 and Hyway Traveler from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 14. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Brady Hulsey from 7 to 11 p.m. March 13 and14. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton, is hosting free live music by The Morningstar Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13, Nate Guthrie from 6 to 9 p.m. March 14, and acoustic music by Garrett Askins of Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 15.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting its thirteenth annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from March 13 to 17. Live music by the Jason Custer Band will be at 9 p.m. March 13, and the Clint Allen Janisch Band and the Maeflies will be at 9 p.m. March 14. Live music by Dustin Brown, Jon Holt and The Soundwaves, Lilly and The Implements, Taylor Branch and The Lone Star Ramblers, and Dirty Echoes will perform from 4 p.m. to midnight March 17.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “At Home in Waco,” which features the styles and stories of the historic homes of Waco, and is based upon the book, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas,” by Kenneth Hafertepe, architectural historian and chair of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. Additionally, a special children’s exhibit, “The Lion Guard,” which features hands-on activities and imaginative play based upon Disney’s “The Lion King” franchise, will be on display until May 10. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month. Admission is $4 per person and attendees are welcome to bring a food dish to share. Call 254-501-6399 for more information.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting the Stardust Ballroom Dance Club, with music by The Jim Sharples Combo, will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. March 14. Guests are $25 each. In the Mood also hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, features Tejano and Latin music and dancing. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, features Latin music and dancing Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 9 p.m. with DJ String.
