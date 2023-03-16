There are plenty of ways to close out the spring break week with a number of local businesses hosting St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Barrow Brewing Company’s annual Northbound and Down music festival, the pet-friendly Barks and Rec event, and tattoo artists available at the Ink Masters Tattoo Show. There’s also local theater, a community garage sale, family-friendly events, a 5K run and more happening.
March 16
The Ink Masters Tattoo Show will be from March 16-19 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. There will be over 160 tattoo and piercing artists available during this time. Admission is $20 per day or $35 for a weekend pass. There will also be free giveaways, food and more.
March 17
The Harker Heights Barks and Rec event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, 403 Indian Trail. This free, pet-friendly event will feature an agility course, bounce house, a look-a-like dog contest, dog costume contest, vendors, and a free showing of “Lady and the Tramp.”
Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host performances of its newest production, “Spamalot,” from March 17-19 and 24-26. Tickets for this live adaptation of the Monty Python film range from $17 to $27. Go to https://www.showpass.com/montypythonsspamalot/ to purchase in advance.
This annual I’m Every Woman Conference will be March 17-19 at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St. This women’s conference will feature speakers, brunch, worship, conference swag, opportunities for shopping and networking, prizes, and more. Go to https://everywomantx.org for more information and registration.
The Casey Memorial Library will host its Spring Fling event from 1 to 4 p.m. at Building 3202, 72nd St. and 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. This free event will feature carnival-style games, popcorn, prizes, and more. Call 254-287-4921 for more information.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, will host its St. Patrick’s Day Tilted Celebration all day and will feature live music, bounce houses, karaoke, body and face paint, bag pipes, special holiday menus, and more. The restaurant also hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its free Baby Play event from 10 a.m. to noon for infants 18 months and younger to explore and play with their parents and guardians. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight March 17. Cover is $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 18. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by the Backroads Band 6 to 9 p.m. March 17, Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. March 18, and Martian Folk at noon March 19.
Sean’s Pub, 1827 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, will host its St. Patrick’s Night Party with karaoke and music by DJ Octavius starting at 9 p.m.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, will host its 16th annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at 5 p.m. There will be five live bands, food, drinks and more.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stone Hollow Drive in Temple, will host its St. Patrick’s Day Party Weekend March 17- 19 with limited edition Irish beers, green beer, Irish food, axe throwing, corn hole, live music, and more.
Pluckers Wing Bar, 3000 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host its St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be armadillo racing, bounce houses, a live DJ, and more entertainment at this free event. Go to https://bit.ly/3FxDeKr to register in advance.
March 18
The Bell County Touch-A-Truck event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. This free, family-friendly event will feature interactive truck displays, resource vendors, emergency and first responders, food trucks, entertainment and more.
The Sami Show 48th anniversary will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be over 100 vendors available at this event. Admission is $7 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
The Harker Heights Area Spring Community Garage Sale will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various residences throughout the city. Go to https://bit.ly/3lr9Bn8 for a map of registered and participating locations. For more information, call 254-953-5493or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host its annual live music festival, Northbound and Down, March 18 and 19. There will be five bands performing from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on March 18, and two additional bands at 2 and 4 p.m. March 19. Admission is free. Go to https://bit.ly/3YYl8Ih for a full lineup and more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its Explore Lampasas: Botany event at 10 a.m. at the at the Lampasas Community Gardens, 501 E. North Ave. Attendees will learn about making their own square-foot gardens at this free event.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, will host free live music by the Back of the Line Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.
March 19
The AdventHealth Silver Classic 5K Run and 3K Walk will be at 8:30 a.m. at AdventHealth Central Texas, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen. Registration is $20 per person. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/SilverClassic to sign up and for more information.
March 21
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host a VA Home Loan Class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Meals and drinks will be provided at this free event. Go to https://bit.ly/3ZU16QL to register for this free event.
March 23
Comanche Youth Center will host Italian Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. All kids registered with Child and Youth Services in grades 6 to 12, and their family and friends, are invited to create their own pasta bowl at this free event. Call 254-287-5834 for more information.
Upcoming Events
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s annual Family Camp Out will be April 1-2 at Dana Peak Park. There will be a variety of staff-provided activities, and a dinner of hamburgers and hotdogs. Participants must bring their own tent and camping supplies. Cost is $15 per person and is free for those 5 and under. Go to https://bit.ly/3Zvrhwo to register.
Recurring Events
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. The “Quanah Parker Exhibit: One Man, Two Worlds,” is on display now through April 15. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “Ode to East Texas: Landscapes by Lee Jamison,” is on display now through April 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
