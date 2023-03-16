There are plenty of ways to close out the spring break week with a number of local businesses hosting St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Barrow Brewing Company’s annual Northbound and Down music festival, the pet-friendly Barks and Rec event, and tattoo artists available at the Ink Masters Tattoo Show. There’s also local theater, a community garage sale, family-friendly events, a 5K run and more happening.

March 16

254-501-7557 | bsodic@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.