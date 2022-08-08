Texas Drought (copy)

Dry grass was seen in Bell County during a summer drought in 2018.

Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey announced voluntary water restrictions at the behest of the area’s water supplier, effective immediately Monday, as severe drought conditions continue.

According to a news release Monday, Copperas Cove’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan is designed to assist the city reach the goal of a 5% to 10% reduction in daily water usage.

