Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey announced voluntary water restrictions at the behest of the area’s water supplier, effective immediately Monday, as severe drought conditions continue.
According to a news release Monday, Copperas Cove’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan is designed to assist the city reach the goal of a 5% to 10% reduction in daily water usage.
The city’s Stage 1 response is considered during moderate water shortage conditions, the release said.
“We are trying to bring awareness of the effect the current drought conditions have on this precious resource,” Kevin Keller with the city’s public relations office.
According to the news release, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 has recommended, and the City of Copperas Cove agrees, that voluntary conservation measures should be enacted to encourage the responsible use of water resources by the city’s residents, businesses and other entities.
The city recommends the following guidelines for conservation:
Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems should be limited to any two (2) days of the week between the hours of midnight until 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Outdoor water use should be limited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., except when a hand-held hose, a faucet-filled bucket, or a watering can of five (5) gallons or less is used.
“The city of Copperas Cove will reduce flushing of water mains, reduce irrigation of public landscaped areas; use of reclaimed water for nonpotable purposes will be allowed,” according to the news release.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Copperas Cove’s water department at 254-547-2416.
