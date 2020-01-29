Nearly two years later, a more than $825,000 lawsuit against the city of Killeen is still pending, according to court officials.
In 2018, a Killeen-based contractor claimed the city refused to pay the firm in full for two major road-widening projects. The civil suit case is filed with the 146th Judicial District Court in Bell County, and the latest notation on the case was an “attorney vacation notice” back in April 2019, said court coordinator Stacy Dunivent on Wednesday.
“It’s inactive but active,” she said, meaning the case is not closed, but no action has been taken on it in some time.
A cobweb of cracks covered Stagecoach Road Wednesday despite the 1-mile widening project being completed in the summer of 2016.
McLean Construction, Inc., filed the suit on Feb. 23, 2018, alleging the city did not pay $825,365.21 for work on the Trimmier Road Widening Project and phase two of the Stagecoach Road Reconstruction Project. Both projects cost a total of $23.8 million — $17 million contract for the second phase of the Stagecoach Road and $6.38 million for the Trimmer Road widening.
At issue were asphalt failures that occurred after McLean’s completion on the two projects.
In its original petition filed in district court, McLean said the city withheld some of the contracted fee after the firm refused to perform repairs that it said were outside the scope of its contract.
“The City is refusing to pay McLean amounts due and owing to McLean based upon the City improperly claiming that McLean is responsible for making repairs to the asphalt paving because of the defective design of the Stagecoach Project adopted by the City,” the petition read.
The firm is also claiming $76,884.40 in withheld wages for the Trimmier Road Widening Project after asphalt cracks appeared.
When asked for comment from the city Wednesday, Communications Director Hilary Shine said, “the city does not comment on current litigation.”
