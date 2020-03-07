KEMPNER — Kempner Fire Chief Dan Hause may have only one regret about Saturday’s 40th Annual BBQ & Auction at the fire department building.
“The price of the meal went up $2, because the price of the brisket’s gone up considerably,” Hause said. A barbecue sandwich and chips cost $7 this year, while the barbecue plate cost $12. “This year we purchased 42 briskets, and what we don’t sell (on) plates, we’ll auction off the whole briskets.”
Hause said the support of the community is vitally important because the fire department gets minimal funding from government agencies and has to make up the difference with contributions.
“I get a budget for repairs (and) I’m already in the negative,” Hause said, noting that he still has six months left in this fiscal year. The department has to keep older equipment running longer because there is not enough money coming in to buy newer vehicles.
Still, Hause was very happy with the turnout and the support of businesses who contributed to the event as well as the volunteers who helped organize and staff it. A standing-room-only crowd nearly filled the building as the time for the auction approached. Hause said last year’s fundraiser took in $23,000, and he had hopes that even more money would be coming in this year.
