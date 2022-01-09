The Killeen City Council on Tuesday night will be giving out a Killeen Star Award and listen to public hearings regarding zoning issues it had last week.
With a 21-item agenda and a workshop meeting to follow right after, the Killeen City Council is starting 2022 off in busy fashion.
is making no short stops as 2022 begins.
According to the meeting agenda put out by the city of Killeen, the council will begin with presenting the Killeen Star Award, the first one the year, to a Killeen resident. The name of the person was not on the agenda. After the presentation, the council will move over to citizen comments.
After citizen comments, the council will move over to holding resolutions or memorandums on the topics they were presented on last week. These will range from possibly granting a $376,513.60 lease agreement for seven lawn mowers for the Stonetree Golf Club to the council considering on allowing for bars to operate in the historic overlay district.
Immediately after the council meeting is over, the council will move into a workshop meeting where it will receive the master plan for the parks in Killeen and then discuss funding for Conder Community Park.
Included in the parks master plan are the desires of Killeen residents for parks to have more things to offer such as trails, skate parks and aquatic centers.
Tuesday night’s regulary council meeting will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.