The Starbucks location in Wendland Plaza, 1033 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, is undergoing remodeling and will be closed until May 28.
The renovations started on May 4 and construction workers appeared to have since gutted the lobby and kitchen.
“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate our store portfolio, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers,” Starbucks Media Relations said in an email to the Herald, “We are happy to confirm that our store in Killeen, TX will undergo a standard store-wide renovation.”
Until the Fort Hood Street location reopens, community members can visit one of the nine other Starbucks locations in Killeen and Harker Heights.
