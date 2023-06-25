The 88th regular Legislative Session may be complete, but state lawmakers are still in a gridlock, working through differences on property tax reform.
Two of the area’s lawmakers seemed upbeat and positive about the session as a whole, but one did not hold back his words when asked about it.
“I have served seven sessions and more than a dozen special sessions in my legislative career and would rate the actions of the 88th Session as one of the greatest legislative session disappointments I have ever experienced,” said Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who represents House District 55, which includes Harker Heights and part of Killeen.
Always prioritizing property tax reform as one of his top issues each session, Shine referred to the gridlock on the issue in the current special session specifically as his reason for viewing the session as a disappointment.
“With the largest budget surplus in the state’s history and a commitment by the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House (the state’s top three leaders) stating they were going to use a majority of this biennium’s budget surplus to provide the largest property tax reduction in the state and nation’s history, Texans have been anxiously awaiting the outcome,” Shine said.
The Senate unanimously passed a sweeping $18 billion tax relief bill on Tuesday, but other news outlets have reported it is unlikely that the House will hear the bill before the special session is expected to end, which is on Wednesday. The House passed its property tax bill early in the special session and then abruptly adjourned, leaving only the lawmakers from the state’s upper chamber at the Capitol.
Allegedly frustrated with the lack of consensus from the two chambers, Gov. Greg Abbott went on a veto spree, vetoing 76 bills prior to last week’s deadline. When he receives a bill, he can either sign it, ignore it and let it take effect without his signature or veto it.
Abbott’s 76 vetoes are the most he has made and close to former Gov. Rick Perry’s 83 vetoes in 2001, according to Texas Public Radio.
According to Scott Braddock, editor of the Quorum Report, Abbott supports tax compression, or a “buying down” of school property taxes. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, however, is pushing for a $100,000 homestead exemption for school district taxes.
What Legislators Say
From Rep. Brad Buckley’s perspective, the 88th Legislative Session was a productive one.
“I was proud to author and pass legislation that will increase rigor in Texas classrooms, improve student achievement, and reduce extra-burdens too often placed on our classroom teachers,” the Salado Republican said in an email to the Herald. Buckley, a Killeen veterinarian, represents House District 54, which includes Killeen and other areas of Bell County.
“I also passed bills to ease the transition for military connected students, allow more flexibility for military connected students to attend the campus that best meets their needs, and a bill to ease regulation that is keeping small rural school districts from hiring qualified bus drivers,” he said.
Sen. Pete Flores, who is the elected official for Senate District 24 that includes Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, had similar thoughts.
“I was happy to pass 21 of the original 43 bills that I filed, and in total sent 38 bills to the Governor,” Flores said in an email to the Herald. “A number of these bills were brought to me directly from constituents and I was proud to work with our State leadership, Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Patrick, on statewide priority legislation as well.”
Lawmaker Accomplishments
Shine, Buckley and Flores each had a different perspective on their accomplishments from the session.
Buckley said: “I was proud to author and pass legislation that will increase rigor in Texas classrooms, improve student achievement, and reduce extra-burdens too often placed on our classroom teachers. I also passed bills to ease the transition for military connected students, allow more flexibility for military connected students to attend the campus that best meets their needs, and a bill to ease regulation that is keeping small rural school districts from hiring qualified bus drivers. Other accomplishments include legislation that helps with the truancy crisis we are seeing in our schools, a bill that creates a Service Dog Pilot Program for veterans with TBI, PTS, and military sexual trauma, another that helps find more counselors for our schools, and a bill that requires ‘truth in labeling’ for alternative protein products that resemble meat.”
Shine said: “My knowledge, understanding and reform initiatives of the Texas Property Tax Code over the past seven years has earned me the respect and credibility of my House colleagues and members of the Texas Senate as the go-to office in the Texas House for property tax reforms. It is important to reflect on the meaningful reforms the Legislature has accomplished. In 2019 House Bill (HB) 490 and HB 491 that I authored were merged into House Bill 2 (the Rollback tax rate) that gave us the revenue caps for local government. HB 3 (2019) that I co-authored began the school tax compression initiative.
“HB 492 (2019) signed into law was disaster relief legislation that offered property owners who experienced property damage or loss an exemption of their property appraisal up to 100% of the value in the event the Governor declared an area a disaster resulting from a Hurricane, Tornado, Flood or Fire for that tax period.
“HB 998 signed into law in 2021 began the process of offering tax payers relief through a grievance process at the county appraisal district. HB 1285 in 2023 expanded that grievance process with expansion of the duties and responsibilities of the tax payer liaison officer and HB 4101 offers tax payers limited binding arbitration to compel compliance with procedural requirements related to protests before appraisal review boards (ARB).”
Flores said: “This session, my top priority bill was SB 1788, the Texas Racketeering Act. The companion bill, HB 4635 passed and has been signed by Governor Abbott already. This bill will provide law enforcement and prosecutors additional evidence gathering abilities to build strong cases against criminal organizations and target their financial assets. This law will help further protect our border and shut these organizations down.
“I was proud to be named vice-chair of Border Security and Criminal Justice. These committees oversaw a lot of key legislation that will protect our border and state. I’m looking forward to continuing to work on Border Security through the special sessions. I am carrying SB 5 (88(1)) which accomplishes the intent of HB 800 (88R), and will continue to work on this legislation to get it passed. This bill increases the penalty of smuggling of persons and the operation of a stash house. This is necessary legislation to ensure that we deter criminals from these heinous crimes across our border.
“A few other key bills I was proud to pass are SB 1852, which will require all peace officers to complete rapid response training that is developed by the ALERRT center at Texas State. This center is the gold standard for active shooter and rapid response training, and having all peace officers trained will enhance their abilities to respond in life or death situations. SB 1008 was my first bill passed this session. Working with Representative Buckley on this to provide needed flexibility for our military families was an honor, and I was proud to pass this to law.”
What local leaders say
One bill in particular, which Abbott signed June 14, that has the attention of Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah and Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, is House Bill 2127 — also referred to as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act.
“HB 2127 is the most significant bill that will likely have a negative impact on services expected by residents,” Haverlah said in an email to the Herald last week. “HB 2127 exempts cities’ authority related to several state codes or laws.”
The new law goes into effect on Sept. 1, according to Texas Legislature Online.
Specifically, the new law seeks to provide consistency and predictability by preempting local regulation of matters regulated by the state in the Agriculture Code, Business & Commerce Code, Finance Code, Insurance Code, Labor Code, Natural Resources Code, Occupations Code, or Property Code, according to the bill analysis on the Legislature website.
Bark said in an email to the Herald Thursday that, unless expressly authorized, a city ordinance that regulates conduct in a field of regulation that is occupied by a provision of one of the above listed codes is void and unenforceable.
But Bark and Haverlah are still not sure exactly what the law will do.
“Moving forward, one primary unresolved question looms large: what fields of regulation does the state occupy?” Bark said. “We do not know. This legal question will be debated and settled in the court system and will be decide on a case-by-case basis. It remains to be seen what extent HB 2127 will have on cities and likely we will not know for a number of years.”
Property Tax Exemption Relief
Haverlah and Bark also stand in solidarity that they are disappointed in the failure of a bill that would have provided nearly 100% reimbursement for cities that lose a large portion of money from the 100% disabled veterans tax exemption.
“After looking back on the 88th Regular Session, the City of Harker Heights is disappointed with the outcome of a few legislative items too include HB 1613,” Bark said.
Haverlah also called HB 1613’s failure the “biggest disappointment” of the session.
Property taxes are the primary source of revenue a city or county has, and the passage of the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption in 2009 caused an unintended consequence that resulted in cities and counties losing money that they need to provide better services — such as hiring additional firefighters or police officers.
In 2015, the Legislature approved the reimbursement program, which ensured that cities and counties that abut a military installation and lost a certain percentage of tax revenue from the exemption, would receive a partial reimbursement from the state.
Currently, only five cities — including Killeen and Copperas Cove — receive funds in return from the state. However, those cities say that the state’s current refund doesn’t cover what they lose in property tax revenue due to the veterans exemption.
The current law stipulates that only cities that share a border with a military installation qualify for reimbursement. Harker Heights does meet that requirement.
HB 1613, as it was written by Shine, took geography out of the equation and simply stated that any city or county that lost 1% or greater of its property tax revenue to the exemption qualify for reimbursement from the state.
According to Shine in May, based on 2021 numbers, Harker Heights lost $446 million of appraised value off of its tax rolls. Shine said that meant the city lost approximately $2.9 million in property tax revenue that year. The bill could’ve given Harker Heigths a reimbursement of around $2.7 million.
Based on numbers from 2021, Shine said Copperas Cove lost $235 million in tax rolls, accounting for a levied loss of around $1.8 million from property taxes. With the Comptroller’s trust fund, Copperas Cove could have received around $1.6 million in return. Currently, Copperas Cove only receives a reimbursement of around $600,000.
Bark seems pessimistic about the prospect of the issue making a return to the 89th Legislature in 2025.
“(It is) Highly unlikely but (I) would like for the special session to revisit the reimbursement to those communities/cities that are disproportionately impacted by the 100% DV exemptions,” Bark said.
Haverlah, on the other hand, is “hopeful.”
“I am hopeful the 2025 89th Legislature will approve funding lost revenue of the unfunded mandate of the 100% disabled veterans exemption. This does not mean repealing or removing the exemption,” he said. “The state should reimburse Copperas Cove for the exempted revenue. By not reimbursing the City for the lost revenue, the state causes all other tax payers to bear the tax burden to fund general government services.”
Killeen
Killeen city officials did not respond to questions about what they saw as accomplishments in this year’s legislative session, nor what the city’s state lobbyist, Stan Schlueter of the Schlueter Group, accomplished for Killeen. The city pays Schlueter $100,000 annually to lobby on behalf of the city at the state level.
This was not a very productive session. Instead of meaningful tax relief, we have 3rd graders in the legislature fighting over what to do. Meantime property appraisals have gone through the roof. Many legislators will lie to you and claim appraisals have nothing to do with taxes. One follows the other.
We did not get school choice. Using taxpayer dollars to lobby against the interests of taxpayers still exists. The agenda voters elected you to enact was largely ignored. An effective attorney general was impeached by political hacks who oppose his conservative agenda. No Mr Shine, Mr Buckley you was NOT productive. You both also support a speaker of the house that opposes the entire republican agenda. Taxes and the speaker are two of the issues that defeated Scott Cosper. Take heed.
