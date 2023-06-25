State Capitol

Two of the Killeen area’s lawmakers seemed upbeat and positive about the Texas Legislative session as a whole, but one did not hold back his words when asked about it.

 Herald | File

The 88th regular Legislative Session may be complete, but state lawmakers are still in a gridlock, working through differences on property tax reform.

Two of the area’s lawmakers seemed upbeat and positive about the session as a whole, but one did not hold back his words when asked about it.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

don76550

This was not a very productive session. Instead of meaningful tax relief, we have 3rd graders in the legislature fighting over what to do. Meantime property appraisals have gone through the roof. Many legislators will lie to you and claim appraisals have nothing to do with taxes. One follows the other.

We did not get school choice. Using taxpayer dollars to lobby against the interests of taxpayers still exists. The agenda voters elected you to enact was largely ignored. An effective attorney general was impeached by political hacks who oppose his conservative agenda. No Mr Shine, Mr Buckley you was NOT productive. You both also support a speaker of the house that opposes the entire republican agenda. Taxes and the speaker are two of the issues that defeated Scott Cosper. Take heed.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.