The Killeen-Fort Hood area reached a record high of 107 Sunday, with more triple-digit record-breaking temperatures expected this week.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers, of Fort Worth, temperatures are expected to be over 100 degrees through Sunday.
“It’s going to be hot for a while,” Sellers told the Herald on Monday.
The meteorologist said residents can expect to see high temperatures of 104 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, 102 on Thursday, and 100 to 101 Friday through Sunday.
Bell County will remain under an excessive heat warning — the highest heat-related warning — until Tuesday afternoon, she said.
Heat index values, she said, will feel between 105 to 109 degrees.
Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said Monday the forecast doesn’t look like it will be any better next week.
“It seems pretty grim for the next few weeks at least,” Nielsen-Gammon told the Herald.
Bell County is now in the 10th consecutive month of drought conditions, but Nielsen-Gammon said it’s not quite as bad as 2011’s historic drought.
“2011 was actually even worse,” he said. “By this time of the year in 2011, we had 96% of the state in drought and 90% in extreme drought.”
The climatologist said, in comparison, currently 87% of the state is in drought and, of that, 46% is in the extreme drought stage.
In 2011, he said, the drought cost the agriculture industry in Texas $10 billion.
So far, the current 2022 drought has nearly decimated Bell County’s number one crop: corn.
“This will take a while before we find out (the drought’s economic impact), but I’m sure it’s going to be in the billions of dollars,” he said.
The climatologist said climate change can be blamed for the increasingly hot temperatures, but not the lack of rainfall.
“Lack of rain isn’t caused by climate change, but climate change is affecting the heat,” he said.
Nielsen-Gammon encouraged residents to conserve water before water conservation efforts are required by cities or counties.
Sellers said residents should remain vigilant during this heat wave by limiting time outdoors, staying hydrated, and checking on vulnerable friends and relatives.
“There have been a lot of emergency responses just related to people not handling the heat,” she said.
