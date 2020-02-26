The state of Texas is currently behind its goal of awarding post-secondary degrees, said Harrison Keller, the Texas Commissioner of Higher Education.
The initiative set forth by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in 2015, charges higher education institutions with the goal of having 60% of 25-34 year olds with a degree by 2030. The program is called 60x30TX.
Keller spoke to around 100 people — mostly educators — Wednesday at a public policy luncheon on the campus of Central Texas College, hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“Like most other states, Texas is not on track to reach our big completion goal,” Keller said.
After Keller’s talk, Paul Turcotte, the director of institution research and assessment at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, said he was on the coordinating board for a little more than four years.
He also said he helped staff the committee that started 60x30TX. In order to accomplish the goal, Turcotte said, the 19 institutions in Central Texas need to award 99,000 degrees in 2030. He said that right now, the institutions are on track to award 70,000 in 2030.
Keller said, “We have a large number of adult learners who are, too often, being ignored in higher education policy discussions.”
Quoting estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau published in November, Keller said that more than 25% Bell County residents in the 25-34 range have some college but no degree.
“As our economy is changing, many of these Texans without degrees — but also those with degrees — are going to need to re-skill and up-skill to stay competitive,” Keller said.
Turcotte echoed Keller’s sentiments.
“Higher education, in our ever-growing, expansive information demand world, is critical,” he said.
