A town hall on cannabis is scheduled for Tuesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 in Killeen.
The event, which will feature Jonathan Hildner (D-Killeen), candidate for State House District 54, and Susan Hays, Democratic candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the post, 3307 Zephyr Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.