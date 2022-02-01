Harker Heights voters will now vote in the Texas House District 55 race this year due to redistricting in the fall. As such, Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, the incumbent for District 55, will speak at an event in Harker Heights this month.
Shine will be at Central Texas Home Builders Association, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24.
Tickets for the luncheon are $20. Interested attendees must RSVP by Feb. 21. RSVP to DeeDee Kloeker at harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com.
The election for the primary is on March 1, and the election for the general election is Nov. 8.
Shine is expected to square off against Killeen Democrat Tristian Sanders for the race.
