POLITICS

State legislators representing the Killeen-Fort Hood area have been sworn in.

State Reps. Brad Buckley (House District 54), Hugh Shine (House District 55) and Shelby Slawson (House District 59), along with Sen. Pete Flores (Senate District 24), were sworn in to the Texas Legislature on the opening day of the 88th Legislative Session at the state Capitol in Austin on Tuesday.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

