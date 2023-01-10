State legislators representing the Killeen-Fort Hood area have been sworn in.
State Reps. Brad Buckley (House District 54), Hugh Shine (House District 55) and Shelby Slawson (House District 59), along with Sen. Pete Flores (Senate District 24), were sworn in to the Texas Legislature on the opening day of the 88th Legislative Session at the state Capitol in Austin on Tuesday.
The session opened Tuesday afternoon and will go until May 29.
Buckley is in his third consecutive term, Shine is in his fourth consecutive term and seventh term overall, and Slawson is in her second consecutive term. Flores is in his first term as senator for Senate District 24. He previously served a term as the senator of Senate District 19 after winning a special election in 2018. He lost reelection to the District 19 seat in 2020.
