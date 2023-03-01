COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove students continue to excel and improve, Superintendent Joe Burns told a group of a few hundred at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Wednesday.
Burns, Copperas Cove ISD’s superintendent since 2012, spoke highly of the instruction students have received because of proactive leadership.
Speaking of the Texas Academic Performance Reports from the Texas Education Agency, Burns said one of the district’s campuses — House Creek Elementary — has made such academic strides that it is on Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath’s radar.
“House Creek Elementary School is recognized for closing the achievement gap for grades three, four and five in both math and reading,” Burns said during his State of the District address Wednesday.
Burns explained that Morath is nominating the district’s newest campus, which opened in 2011, to receive Blue Ribbon School status.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program began in 1982 under the U.S. Department of Education. It recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to the Department of Education website.
Burns also highlighted a program the district started at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year: the Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program.
The new program allows current employees who aspire to teach to actively instruct in the classroom while working toward obtaining their official teaching certification.
Also known as the “grow your own” program, there are 32 employees enrolled in the RISE program as interns to become teachers.
One such intern is already excelling, Burns explained.
“I’m going to tell you, we’ve got one at the high school teaching math,” Burns said. “Somebody didn’t tell him you could not succeed. He is not a fully-degreed person, (but) his math scores are outpacing — by almost 20 percentage points — his peers, who are 20-year teachers. He is blowing the top out of it.”
Throughout his hourlong address, Burns highlighted accomplishments of the five pillars of the district’s most recent strategic plan, which was approved by the school board in early 2022. Those pillars are instruction, human capital, the whole child, facilities and stakeholder engagement.
