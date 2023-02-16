COPPERAS COVE — With dozens in attendance, Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey delivered a “State of the City” address at the Cinergy Cinemas Thursday morning.
Among the topics discussed, Yancey’s announcement of a proposed project from Texas Department of Transportation prompted a round of applause from those in the audience.
Yancey referred to a project that would construct an interchange from southbound State Highway 9 to westbound Business Highway 190.
“This interchange will provide quick connection for residents on the north side of town to the major retail centers on the east side of our city,” Yancey said.
Currently, anyone driving south on Highway 9 must continue eastbound on Interstate 14 and turn around at Fort Hood’s Clarke Road to go back into town.
The other project, though set to begin in 2026, may begin a couple of years early. The project will expand U.S. Highway 190 on the bypass from two lanes to four lanes. Yancey told those in the crowd that the project may begin in 2024.
Water and Population Growth
As the city continues to grow, Yancey highlighted a few things that have been completed in the past year that indicate the city has done what it can to assure the continued supply of the commodity.
They include the rehabilitation of three water storage tanks, totaling 1.69 million gallons. The Rattlesnake elevated storage tank can store 750,000 gallons of water, the Southwest ground storage tank can store 300,000 gallons and another elevated storage tank that was rehabilitated recently can store 150,000 gallons.
“The water tank rehabilitation projects shared by Mayor Yancey are essential to enhance water quality and preserve these critical assets,” said City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
Over the last three years, the city has seen its population growth rate climb to 2.7% annually, up from the 1% annual average increase the previous two decades.
“Current and planned development by private investment is anticipated to increase the city’s population from 38,211 in 2023 to over 60,000 in 10-15 years,” Yancey said.
The city council last year also approved the purchase of an additional seven million gallons per day of water rights from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The additional water, however, hinges on an expansion of the Belton Lake Water Treatment Facility, a project that has not been approved by all WCID-1 customers.
Highlighting the efforts of Public Works employees, Haverlah recapped some of the road repairs and reconstruction projects completed.
In the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri in 2021, the Streets Department has made repairs to roads that were damaged from the ice, but the work is still ongoing.
“Current and future Street projects include a second round of roadway repairs resulting from damage caused by Winter Storm Uri and the Veterans Avenue sidewalk improvement project, both of which are nearing completion,” Haverlah said.
Three other road reconstruction projects are in the design and bidding phase: Constitution Drive, Suja Lane, Oak Hill Drive and Deer Flat Drive.
The theme of this year’s State of the City address was “Engage Copperas Cove: Better Together,” and many of the projects Yancey and Haverlah highlighted revolved around efficiency.
