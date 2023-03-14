Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King in a 40-minute address described the state of the city on Tuesday, highlighting quality-of-life issues and explaining that officials are working to keep pace with growth.
“For us to afford you the top-notch services that you demand as a taxpayer, we have to have the personnel to keep up with the growth of our city,” she said. “And that is a positive problem. So we have to get back to the basics, which means listening to and addressing the basic needs of the citizens to make the community a better place.”
In the mayor’s community snapshot, she said that Killeen is the 19th largest city in Texas and that its population has increased by 30,000 in the last 10 years.
“We have four top priorities in 2022, and this year we do have more priorities,” Nash-King said. “The capital-improvement plan, that was significant to the council. (along with) public safety and that included a downtown engagement unit, fire station and emergency operations center. We have employees every day who give 110% to this city.”
To that end, officials must pay them better, she said.
“We have to make sure we are giving them competitive pay because if we don’t do that, throughout this nation, there are so many job opportunities. They can go anywhere with the training that the city of Killeen has invested in (them). That goes from the bottom up. We can never get behind, especially with our first-responders.”
Much of the mayor’s address included talking points on downtown and the city’s 2022 comprehensive plan.
“I cannot stress enough about our comprehensive plan,” Nash-King said. “We should stay focused on the mission. The comprehensive plan is our guide as we make decisions on where our resources should go to balance services, infrastructure and revenue, which is a part of the city’s mission statement.”
The mayor also touched on infrastructure improvements.
“You can see the work throughout the city of Killeen,” she said. “When that $10 maintenance fee came out, they ... put that money to work on behalf of the residents of the city of Killeen. It’s very important we have safe roads.”
The speech was Nash-King’s first State of the City address. She was elected mayor last year, and has another year left on her first term.
Other highlights of the mayor’s address included:
The installation of smart water meters.
An infusion of $4.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the city’s parks and recreation department.
The creation of a Killeen Police Department downtown engagement unit.
The purchase of five fire trucks for the Killeen Fire Department.
The acceptance of three grants for construction projects at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The investment of $6.8 million in downtown Killeen over the last six months through municipal grants and private capital.
