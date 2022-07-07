The fire that ravaged nearly 600 acres close to Florence is 100% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The state incident information website that tracks all wildfires has this to say about the DPS Fire: “This incident is no longer being updated.”
A disclaimer on the map also says the incident is no longer active and it only shows an approximate location.
Officials said the fire started on Sunday, only causing damage to a structure believed to be the start of the fire. State officials have not yet specified a cause.
Walter Flocke, a spokesman for the forest service, told the Herald Wednesday that aircraft, bulldozers and a 20-person team were used to contain the fire. It also scorched nearly 200 acres of a Texas Department of Public Safety training center but did not affect training.
