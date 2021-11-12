Game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department were searching late Friday for a Harker Heights man who went fishing at Union Grove Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Chris Sanchez, a game warden, said he has been in contact with the family since Tuesday evening.
Sanchez said the man, Wayne Grant Jr., was fishing in a kayak and was last heard from around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
“TPWD Game Wardens were notified at approximately 7 p.m. and responded by boat and assisted by (Army Corps of Engineers) Rangers who located the capsized kayak atop of a hydrilla patch,” Sanchez said via email Friday evening.
The family of Grant said wardens also located personal items that were returned to them, which Sanchez confirmed. No personal flotation devices were located.
