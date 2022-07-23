One woman is being sought by Lampasas County Sheriff officials after state police issued an Amber Alert late Friday evening. Police are seeking 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead.
According to the Amber Alert, Whitehead “failed to appear for a custody hearing.”
It is believed that Whitehead has three children with her. They are 3-year-old girl Kristen Robertson, 4-year-old girl Christine Robertson and 6-year-old boy Christopher Robertson II, according to police.
The children were last seen June 3 in the 400 block of South Pecan Street in Lampasas, police say.
According to state police, Whitehead is known to drive a white in color 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate GJZ8544.
Anyone with information about the children or Whitehead should call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255.
