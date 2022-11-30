Cove crash

Monday's crash involving multiple vehicles, took the life of the driver of this Dodge pickup. and caused a traffic jam in Copperas Cove near Fort Hood.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Road debris is being blamed for causing a fatal accident in Copperas Cove earlier this week, state troopers announced on Wednesday.

The fatal wreck at the interchange of State Highway 9 and Interstate 14 near Cove’s eastern city limits Monday afternoon snarled traffic in both directions. One driver in the multi-vehicle wreck was ejected, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, spokeswoman for Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and officials have yet to identify him, pending notification of next of kin.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.