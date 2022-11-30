Road debris is being blamed for causing a fatal accident in Copperas Cove earlier this week, state troopers announced on Wednesday.
The fatal wreck at the interchange of State Highway 9 and Interstate 14 near Cove’s eastern city limits Monday afternoon snarled traffic in both directions. One driver in the multi-vehicle wreck was ejected, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, spokeswoman for Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and officials have yet to identify him, pending notification of next of kin.
The wreck happened about 4:15 p.m. Monday, when three vehicles were traveling east on State Highway 9, east of Copperas Cove near Fort Hood, according to Washko. A 2015 Chevrolet pickup was in the right lane and a 2008 Nissan Maxima was traveling in the left lane. A 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup was traveling behind the Nissan in the left lane. Upon entering the ramp to Interstate 14, the driver of the Chevrolet observed debris in the roadway and swerved to his left, colliding with the Nissan.
“The Chevrolet then collided with the Dodge causing it to spin and roll several times. The driver of the Dodge was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Driver was pronounced deceased at Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center. No other injuries reported,” Washko said in an email to the Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.