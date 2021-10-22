The Texas Department of Public Safety is still working to identify a man killed in a one-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 14 between Clear Creek Road and Bell Tower Drive Thursday evening.
Sgt. Bryan Washko, a spokesman for DPS, said the vehicle that wrecked had been reported stolen to the Killeen Police Department not long before the accident happened.
Washko said the initial investigation revealed that the owner of the vehicle had been giving the man a ride somewhere when he took the vehicle and fled.
The accident was reported around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
“He was westbound at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. And he left the left side of the roadway in kind of the grassy median just past CTC and then lost control due to the high rate of speed and then rolled multiple times,” Washko said.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the man dead at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
Washko was unaware of the time of death, and Johnson’s office did not release it. They said that all questions had to go to the investigating unit.
