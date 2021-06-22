Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, will be at the Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday giving an update on the 87th Legislative Session.
The event at the golf club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, is being hosted by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
It is free and open to the public. Dress is casual outdoor. Beverages will be available for purchase.
As the elected official for Texas House District 54, Buckley represents most of Killeen and all of Harker Heights, Nolanville and Lampasas County.
