HARKER HEIGHTS — In an early morning legislative update Monday, District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine held an informal discussion to explain a bill he has introduced in the Legislature, and how cities and counties can recoup losses from homestead exemptions for 100% disabled veterans.
“Veterans exemptions are a statewide honor and a statewide responsibility,” Shine said during his update at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce offices.
He proceeded to discuss ways in which his office, and other like-minded legislators, could mitigate these losses to communities and counties within their jurisdictions.
“There are 7,866 bills which have been written for consideration this legislative session,” Shine said. “I believe HB1613 to be one of the most significant, due to the sheer number of municipalities it will affect.”
Shine went on to explain his method of building a foundation of support for his bill that would, effectively, capture funds that already go to the state in the form of sales tax for services and goods sold by vendors on these military installations, including online purchases.
To reach that conclusion, Shine’s extensive research on sales tax included a report from the Comptroller’s office on where tax dollars are collected, by ZIP code.
According to Shine, this report showed a proportionately higher rate of sales tax collected by vendors on Texas’ military installations, including online purchases.
It is this “pool” that could effectively “fund” state aid to certain local governments to offset the cost of the 100% disabled veteran’s homestead exemptions from ad valorem taxes.
Shine went on to explain that Texas Senate Bill 748 was, effectively, the same bill, sponsored by Sen. Pete Flores.
“I met with Senator Flores recently and he is definitely on board, and is working in the senate to garner nonpartisan support,” Shine said.
In a flyer he handed to attendees, Shine pointed out several factors that make this bill important to those communities involved in Base Realignment and Closure or BRAC.
“The Governor’s Committee to Support the Military 2022 Report that came out Feb. 9 lists mitigating the revenue loss of veterans exemptions as its top recommendation for protecting military value,” Shine said.
Current Texas law provides for partial reimbursement to communities that directly border military installations, such as Killeen.
However, heavily impacted communities that do not share a common border with a military installation, such as Harker Heights, currently receive no compensation.
Last year, the veterans tax exemption cost the city of Harker Heights about $3.2 million in lost property tax revenue.
Before he concluded, Shine laid out his priorities in the current 88th Legislative Session to include HB1613, education, school safety, “revolving bail” and border security.
