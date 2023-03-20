Shine.jpg

Texas State Representative Hugh Shine addressed a small group at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Monday morning to give an 88th Session Legislative Update.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — In an early morning legislative update Monday, District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine held an informal discussion to explain a bill he has introduced in the Legislature, and how cities and counties can recoup losses from homestead exemptions for 100% disabled veterans.

“Veterans exemptions are a statewide honor and a statewide responsibility,” Shine said during his update at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce offices.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

