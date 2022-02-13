The Texas Senate race for District 24, which includes Bell County and other parts of Central Texas, is contested with three Republicans and two Democrats running the seat. The incumbent, State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, is not running for reelection. Instead, she is running for Texas land commissioner.
The Herald asked the District 24 candidates why they are running for the Texas Senate, what unique qualities they bring to the table and the three most important elements of their platform. As of last week, two of the candidates had responded.
Democrats
Democrats running in the race are Jeremy Kohlwes and Kath Jones-Hospod.
Kohlwes
Kohlwes is a military retiree and resides in Castroville. In his response to Herald questions, Kohlwes said that his campaign is attempting to fill a void left by the Texas GOP.
“Unfortunately, the Texas GOP has focused almost entirely on development in the urban centers of Texas. However, that is neglecting a significant portion of the state. And that part of the state is responsible for Texas being a top producer of several commodities such as energy, meat, and cotton,” he said.
He said the three most important elements of his platform are: Broadband for all; education funding; and electrical infrastructure.
For more on Kohlwes, go to https://www.facebook.com/jeremy.kohlwes.
Jones-Hospod
Jones-Hospod is a software engineering manager of 40 years out of Cedar Park. She is a mother of three sons, and spoke to her experience with ensuring the reliability of Texas’s Telecom infrastructure.
“I know what it takes to build and maintain infrastructure, especially when the impacts are to the health and safety of our community. Texans can have reliable energy,” she said. “I will bring an additional perspective to the Legislature that combines engineering, business, and leadership combined with a woman’s and mother’s perspective.”
Jones Hospod also spoke to the climate and a need to secure “reliable energy to Texas with natural renewable resources.”
The three most important elements of her platform are: Addressing the issues with the power grid and making sure Texans have reliable energy as well as consumer protections; addressing the systemic issues with foster care; and women’s equality.
For more on Jones-Hospod, go to http://kathyfortx.com/.
Republicans
Republicans running in the race are Raul Reyes, Lamar Lewis and Pete Flores.
Reyes
Also out of Castroville, Reyes is a homebuilder and a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel with 22 years of active service. On his website, Reyes places a large focus on his family of three children and his service fighting illicit drug trafficking and coordinating international training agreements. Reyes said he is a Christian and staunchly pro-life.
Reyes lists his top issues as election integrity, immigration and border security, state sovereignty, property tax reform, education, school choice, power infrastructure and water rights.
For more on Reyes, go to https://www.reyes4texas.com/
LEWIS
Lewis is a retired educator from Temple of 33 years who worked for six years as legislative staffer, and 12 years as a Republican Party worker and is a state and national delegate.
On his website, Lewis lists agriculture, education, rule of law, the Texas energy grid, economic growth and property taxes as primary issues of his campaign.
For more on Lewis, go to https://www.lamarlewis.com/
Flores
Flores is a retired game warden from Austin, and currently works as a consultant for the National Association of Conversation Law Enforcement Chiefs Leadership Academy, according to his website. If elected, Flores’s website states that he intends to serve on the Criminal Justice and Natural Resource committees.
Flores served as a state senator for district 19 from 2018 to 2021.
Flores’s website lists a wide variety of issues, including support for the Texas family, energy, and both economic and physical transportation and energy infrastructure.
For more on Flores, go to https://floresfortexas.com/
(1) comment
Of the 3 Republicans, Reyes is the best choice. He clearly articulates conservative values. Flores was selected by RINO party hacks who gerrymandered the district so that Flores would be eligible to run. That is unacceptable. I will not support a candidate party hacks are trying to jam down our throat to do their bidding rather than ours.
