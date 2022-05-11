Raul Reyes, one of the two Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination for State Senate District 24, is expected to hold a meet and greet in Copperas Cove on Friday.
Reyes is facing off against fellow Republican Pete Flores to see who will face Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod in November.
Those wishing to meet Reyes can do so from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MSB² (Monty’s Steaks, Brew and BBQ), 302 S. First St. in Copperas Cove.
The runoff will take place May 24 with early voting going from Monday to Friday.
