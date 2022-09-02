DPS TROOPERS

Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles are seen Aug. 11, 2021, outside of the state Capitol in Austin.

 Texas Tribune File Courtesy Photo

Update, 10:20 a.m.: A Department of Public Safety spokesman verified state troopers are pulling over speeders along I-14 in the Nolanville area. They plan to continue to do so until about 11 a.m., and then will break for lunch.

Troopers plan to continue the speed enforcement operation Friday afternoon along the interstate, according to DPS.

