Update, 10:20 a.m.: A Department of Public Safety spokesman verified state troopers are pulling over speeders along I-14 in the Nolanville area. They plan to continue to do so until about 11 a.m., and then will break for lunch.
Troopers plan to continue the speed enforcement operation Friday afternoon along the interstate, according to DPS.
NOLANVILLE — At least five state trooper vehicles were seen with lights flashing and pulling over commuters along Interstate 14 Friday morning.
The Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles and troopers were in the westbound lanes of I-14 near the Nolanviille Main Street overpass shortly before 8 a.m.
On Aug. 25, DPS conducted "speed enforcement efforts" on I-14 between Belton and Copperas Cove.
"These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area," DPS said in a release following the Aug. 25 operation. "The goal of these operations is for motorists to slow down and to obey the posted speed limit."
DPS said I-14 in Bell County "has seen an increase in car crashes with speeding being predominantly the lead contributing factor."
The Aug. 25 speed operation "yielded 122 vehicles stopped, 115 citations, and 27 warnings issued. Three crashes were also worked during this time frame in the area."
The day after that operation, on Aug. 26, two people were killed in a wreck on I-14 in Nolanville. DPS said speeding was a factor in that crash.
Calls and emails to Nolanville police this week for more details on that wreck have not been returned.
