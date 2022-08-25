TRAFFIC

From 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on Interstate 14 between Copperas Cove and Belton in Bell County, according to a news release.

Thursday’s operation focused on I-14 in Bell County, which has seen an increase in car crashes with speeding being predominantly the lead contributing factor, the release said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.