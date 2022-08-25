From 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on Interstate 14 between Copperas Cove and Belton in Bell County, according to a news release.
Thursday’s operation focused on I-14 in Bell County, which has seen an increase in car crashes with speeding being predominantly the lead contributing factor, the release said.
The operation resulted in 122 vehicles stopped, 115 citations given and 27 warnings issued.
Three crashes were also worked during this time frame in the area, the release said.
According to the release, these periodic enforcement operations by DPS troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area. The release said the goal of these operations is for motorists to slow down and to obey the posted speed limit.
