A representative from Ohio-based NRP Group updated the Killeen City Council Tuesday with news that the Station 42 housing development in north Killeen will be available for move-in on Sept. 8.
Parker White, who appeared in front of the council via Zoom, said that 10% of the units will be available on that date, or about 80 units.
“We’re feeling very strong about where we’re currently at given that we’re a month away from actually having units move ready,” White said. “We are expecting substantial completion of the entire project in late spring, about May 2024.”
He said Station 42 — which is located at the corner of South W.S. Young Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard — will have a grand opening in the fall.
The project includes 368 apartment units and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. According to the website, the complex offers a “new standard of living.”
One-bedroom apartments start at about $1,200 per month, according to the website.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King has also been a longtime supporter of the project, and voted to create the city’s public facility corporation that helps oversee the $51 million apartment complex — perhaps the largest construction project in north Killeen in decades.
The Killeen PFC, is an incorporated business comprised of the members of the Killeen City Council as well as City Manager Kent Cagle. Other stakeholders in the “Station42” apartment complex include J.P. Morgan and Texas Capital Bank.
As a joint venture between PFC and NRP Group, the developer is not obligated to pay city property taxes during its 75-year lease.
Councilman Riakos Adams said he visited the development and was given a tour of the site.
“There were residents there preparing to move in and I believe you have one building ready in the front,” he said. “I like the work that you’ve done so far.”
White said he hopes to have the council and anyone else interested visit when construction is complete.
In response to Segarra’s question, White said 36 people have signed leases so far.
“If someone’s interested in the property, the easiest way is to stop by and speak to someone on site,” White said on how people can best find out information about renting there.
He said the website was currently having technical issues.
“If you say you’ve got somebody on site, that’s exactly what they need,” Segarra replied.
However, Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb said she was concerned about the affordability of the apartments.
Cobb said she spoke to someone who said she makes $57,000 a year and can’t afford an apartment there.
“I felt really bad,” she said.
Cobb asked if the apartment complex will accept housing vouchers, to which White said yes.
Councilman Michael Boyd asked when dirt in the area from the construction will be removed.
White said he expects that to be cleared before final completion of the project.
Fifty-one percent of the units are designated for those making less than 80 percent of the area’s income, effectively reducing rent by 20% for those units. 49% of the units are considered open market.
Nash-King told the Herald Monday that the city hopes to do a ribbon cutting and White said they are “coordinating internally” to make sure the clubhouse and pool are open when they do it.
Located near the Station 42 location are several businesses; the property sits diagonally across from the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center and park.
Amenities listed on http://station42killeen.com/ include a club room, fitness center, pool, sundeck, a grilling area and fire pit lounge.
The Killeen City Council members officially broke ground on the apartment complex on Jan. 13, 2022.
The apartment complex project was pushed through in January 2021 after a 3-3 tie vote of the council, with Segarra voting to break the tie in favor of the project.
Longtime local developers came out against the project, calling the tax exemption unfair and a bad deal for Killeen.
However, Segarra, Nash-King and other supporters said the business opportunities the apartment complex would create for Killeen’s aging north side would far outweigh any revenue from property taxes on the property.
BUDGET HEARING
Prior to Tuesday’s workshop hearing, the council held a special meeting to conduct a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Former Council member Mellisa Brown complained that the city had not conducted a town hall on the budget and none was planned before the second scheduled public hearing in September.
Councilman Riakos Adams later offered an amendment to a motion on setting the public hearing date for Sept. 12, asking for a motion of direction for city staff to set a time and place for a town hall on the budget before that meeting.
The motion carried 6-1, with Councilman Ramon Alvarez voting against it.
During the workshop session, several local developers spoke during the public comment period to object to increased fees for developers in the proposed budget.
Proposed subdivision inspection fees would jump from $5,000 to $15,000 for developments of 10-50 acres, and from $10,000 to $20,000 for developments of 50 acres and above.
City Attorney Andrew Zagars explained that the city had undercharged for services for the past seven years.
Councilman Segarra made a motion of direction to cut the proposed increases in half, as well as those for development services.
He argued that the increases should be phased in gradually, rather than all at once.
The motion passed 7-0.
A public hearing on the city’s fee schedule will be held at Tuesday’s council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.