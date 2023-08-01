Station 42

Construction on the Station 42 apartments.

 File Photo

A representative from Ohio-based NRP Group updated the Killeen City Council Tuesday with news that the Station 42 housing development in north Killeen will be available for move-in on Sept. 8.

Parker White, who appeared in front of the council via Zoom, said that 10% of the units will be available on that date, or about 80 units.

