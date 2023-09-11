Station 42

Construction of Station 42 apartments.

 File Photo

Station 42 — the long-awaited modern apartment complex in north Killeen — will begin moving in residents starting Sept. 30, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Monday.

This, Nash-King said, will eventually be followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the mayor and other city officials once more new buildings of the new apartment complex open up.

