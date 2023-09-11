Station 42 — the long-awaited modern apartment complex in north Killeen — will begin moving in residents starting Sept. 30, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Monday.
This, Nash-King said, will eventually be followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the mayor and other city officials once more new buildings of the new apartment complex open up.
Initially, a representative from the Ohio-based NRP group said at an Aug. 1 City Council meeting that move-ins would begin on Sept. 8, but that was delayed for an unknown reason.
“We’re feeling very strong about where we’re currently at given that we’re a month away from actually having units move ready,” Parker White of the NRP group said via Zoom at a council meeting last month. “We are expecting substantial completion of the entire project in late spring, about May 2024.”
Nash-King said the area around Station 42 — which is located at the corner of South W.S. Young Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard — has been cleaned up including having a nearby homeless encampment cleared as well.
Station 42 will have a grand opening in the fall, White said last month.
The project includes 368 apartment units and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. According to the website, the complex offers a “new standard of living.”
One-bedroom apartments start at about $1,200 per month, according to the website.
Nash-King has also been a longtime supporter of the project, and voted to create the Killeen Public Facility Corporation that helps oversee the $51 million apartment complex — perhaps the largest construction project in north Killeen in decades.
The Killeen PFC is an incorporated business comprised of the members of the Killeen City Council as well as City Manager Kent Cagle. Other stakeholders in the “Station42” apartment complex include J.P. Morgan and Texas Capital Bank.
As a joint venture between PFC and NRP Group, the developer is not obligated to pay city property taxes during its 75-year lease.
Fifty-one percent of the units are designated for those making less than 80% of the area’s median income, effectively reducing rent by 20% for those units. The other 49% of the units are considered open market.
Located near the Station 42 location are several businesses; the property sits diagonally across from the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center and park.
Amenities at Station 42 include a club room, fitness center, pool, sun deck, dog park, a grilling area and fire pit lounge.
The Killeen City Council members officially broke ground on the apartment complex on Jan. 13, 2022.
The apartment complex project was pushed through in January 2021 after a 3-3 tie vote of the council, with Jose Segarra, the mayor at the time, voting to break the tie in favor of the project.
Longtime local developers came out against the project, calling the tax exemption unfair and a bad deal for Killeen.
Segarra, Nash-King and other supporters said the business opportunities the apartment complex would create for Killeen’s aging north side would far outweigh any revenue from property taxes on the property.
