It’s going to be a hot day in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service.
Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 99. The heat index is predicted to be around the same temperature. This due to a slight cold front that made its way to the area at the beginning of the week, said NWS Meteorologist Juan Hernandez. He also said the front will contribute to the cool overnight temperatures the Killeen area will experience throughout the week.
Tuesday overnight will be mostly clear with a low at 67. Wednesday’s temps will be a bit cooler but not by much with a high at 93 and low around 65.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 95 and a low around 67.
The weekend will start with continuing sunny skies with a high near 95 and low around 68.
Saturday and Sunday will have a high around 96.
