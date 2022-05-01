“Central Texas is experiencing a Spring ‘green up’ which is helping dampen severe fire conditions,” Matt Stalley said. Stalley is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. He urged residents to continue to be vigilant, due to areas which are still in severe drought.
“One inch of rain, per week, in your area would merely maintain drought conditions, this time of year,” Stalley said.
When asked about the chance of severe weather, Stalley said all afternoon storms have the potential to be strong or severe depending on other conditions at the time.
“The weather patterns this week could have the potential to be strong or severe, depending on other conditions at the time,” Stalley said.
Monday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 85. Winds and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon could bring the potential for severe weather. Evening lows are predicted around 70 with south winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph throughout the evening.
Tuesday should be partly sunny with a high temperature near 86 and south winds from 15-20 mph. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the evening with a low around 68. Winds expected to continue from the southeast.
Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a high of 87 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms increasing to a 40% chance in the evening with a low around 69. Winds will start out in the morning at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph later on.
“The best chance for measurable rain in your area should be Wednesday into Thursday this week,” Stalley said.
Thursday morning, the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 50% with a high near 83 and south winds from 10-15 mph moving in from the west in the afternoon. Chance for showers and thunderstorms decreases to 30% under partly cloudy conditions with a low predicted around 62 and clearing skies overnight.
Friday’s forecast is for sunny skies and a high near 85 with a mostly clear evening and a low around 65. Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.