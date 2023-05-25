Prop A lawsuit-4.jpg

The Bell County government has filed a lawsuit against the City of Killeen for passing Prop. A, which decriminalized marijuana under 4 ounces in the city.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

BELTON — After hours of testimony from the Killeen Police Department’s chief and the president of its employee association — who each gave a different version of the department’s handling of a controversial marijuana ordinance passed by voters — a visiting district court judge wanted more information before making a ruling.

At the end of the Thursday hearing, Judge Rick Morris, who is assigned to hear Bell County’s lawsuit against the City of Killeen, asked attorneys to compile legal briefs summarizing their arguments regarding whether an injunction can be used to force the city’s police officers to make arrests for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

(1) comment

Jonathan

Dear Mr. Cagle,

I write you in response to the preceding hearings that have transpired regarding the Bell County lawsuit against the City of Killeen for Proposition A, now ordinance. What is the current expenditure for the defense of this ordinance? From what I've seen and heard, the defense has spent too much time trying to disqualify the county and district attorneys standing. What standing does the county have when it comes to disbursing Child Safety Funding or Quarterly Sales Tax Revenues?

My understanding, fundamentally, is that the goal of Proposition A was to address and cure disparities within the justice system regarding Black Americans, particularly youth, and the possibility of ruining youth through charge and conviction related to possession of marijuana that is illegal in the State of Texas.

In testimony given at today's hearing, I understand that juveniles are treated differently than adults and according to the current ordinance, the specificity within it means youth still bear the full brunt of the justice system, without regard or direct benefit from Proposition A's implementation as ordinance. The ordinance is moot in terms of curing disparities within the justice system as they regard youth; youth cases involving marijuana are handled without regard to any sections of the ordinance.

Personal and long term observation is that my community spend a great deal of time trying to reform the justice system rather than devoting time to instilling avoidance of the criminal justice system. Being black all my life and raised in Dallas, I find the bigotry of low expectation from my community appalling; it's as if we (black people) are either incapable, unable, or unwilling to abide or exceed "rule of law" expectations of every citizen within society, specifically, within our community and city.

The proponents and propagators of this ordinance, assumedly well intended liberal/leftist/activist, have sought and accomplished perversion of the meaning of "home rule". However, they deprived the general populace of a key indicative of home rule: that ordinance, initiative, or referendum is conditioned on following state law.

The leaders of our city were responsible to be diligent to the laws of this state and attentive to their sworn oath to uphold them. They miserably failed. As some are prior military, it should have been known that leadership goes beyond "giving people what they want", it also recognizes limitations and, in this case regarding ordinance, municipal ability to finesse or usurp state law.

To those so-called, well-meaning liberal/leftist/activist that brought this circus to our town, I would encourage them to meditate the words of Frederick Douglass, " 'What shall we do with the Negro?' I have had but one answer from the beginning. Do nothing with us! Your doing with us has already played the mischief with us. Do nothing with us! If the apples will not remain on the tree of their own strength, if they are wormeaten at the core, if they are early ripe and disposed to fall, let them fall! I am not for tying or fastening them on the tree in any way, except by nature's plan, and if they will not stay there, let them fall. And if the Negro cannot stand on his own legs, let him fall also. All I ask is, give him a chance to stand on his own legs! Let him alone!"

58 years and counting after 1965 and what is the manifestation of "help" from liberal/leftist/activist? The Great Society of LBJ with its ills and woes: disproportionate representation among aggregate demographics in welfare that is available ONLY with the absence of fathers; Project Housing never completed let alone owned, although injury and death routinely occurs within them because of ownership claims lacking ownership of a single brick; abortion of our black children, on demand up to nine months and in some cases beyond; after 1965, third to fourth generation cultivation of victim rather than victor mentality.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Okray

Killeen TX

