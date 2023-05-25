BELTON — After hours of testimony from the Killeen Police Department’s chief and the president of its employee association — who each gave a different version of the department’s handling of a controversial marijuana ordinance passed by voters — a visiting district court judge wanted more information before making a ruling.
At the end of the Thursday hearing, Judge Rick Morris, who is assigned to hear Bell County’s lawsuit against the City of Killeen, asked attorneys to compile legal briefs summarizing their arguments regarding whether an injunction can be used to force the city’s police officers to make arrests for misdemeanor marijuana possession.
“There’s no question that (the Proposition A) ordinance is contrary to Texas law, is unconstitutional, unenforceable and invalid,” Morris stated, echoing arguments made by the plaintiffs. “What I can do about it is the question. It seems that an injunction must be against officials, such as the city secretary, mayor or police chief, not the City of Killeen itself.”
The lawsuit itself will be decided at a future trial.
“This is an interesting case and it’ll get more interesting,” said Philip Kingston, the Dallas-area attorney retained by the City of Killeen, to the court. “We’ll be presenting more evidence after discovery is completed ... after a trial on the merits, you’ll see that the ordinance is not in conflict with state law.”
Police Chief Charles Kimble, who joined the force in 2017, told the court that the department is following the ordinance but that its officers have continued to enforce marijuana-related warrants and have made arrests in particular situations allowed under the ordinance.
“I’ve never ordered or directed officers to go against judicial officials,” Kimble said. “If we wanted to make arrests, we could do it with a warrant.”
When the attorney for Ground Game Texas asked Kimble for his personal opinion, the former chief was clear that violent crime is a higher priority than low-level marijuana possession.
“I think the ordinance is a start,” Kimble said. “It’s a way to try to deal with a huge problem in our community. It’s not an end-all and I expect officers to use their discretion. The ordinance provides for that discretion. Marijuana is a tough subject, but we’re doing our best to make sure the public is safe.”
Sgt. Christopher Stickles, patrol supervisor and president of the Killeen Police Employee Association, told the court that officers are “confused.”
“We have had no guidance, training or clarity on the ordinance,” he said. “Some officers will seize marijuana and destroy it and others will file a report but not forward it to the county attorney. Everybody is waiting for the trial for guidance.”
Kimble, irked by Stickles’s earlier testimony, said that he believes other KPD supervisors understand how to enforce low-level marijuana encounters.
“I’ll make sure he (Stickles) understands it tomorrow,” Kimble said, curtly. “I expect officers to follow our policies and procedures and all the ordinances of the City of Killeen. We have an open-door policy. When in doubt, officers know they can ask the assistant chiefs, who have gotten calls in the middle of the night from officers.”
Kimble also said that officers are supposed to seize any marijuana they encounter, regardless of the amount, and write a detailed report whether or not they make an arrest.
“Marijuana is illegal in the State of Texas and is seized and dealt with accordingly,” he said.
A POLITICAL OR LEGAL DECISION?
KPD stopped making arrests in cases solely involving misdemeanor marijuana possession in November of last year after voters approved Proposition A by a margin of 69% to 31%. On Dec. 6, 2022, the Killeen City Council modified the proposition into an ordinance (Chapter 22, Article V).
“You’re being asked to make a political decision, not a legal one,” said attorney Mike Siegel with Ground Game Texas, which became a party to the lawsuit as a “defendant-intervenor” earlier this month. “There is some marijuana enforcement in Killeen. Police are making multiple arrests (on marijuana charges), warrants are being honored and children can’t have marijuana. Chief Kimble is using his best judgment for the City of Killeen’s residents in a difficult situation.”
According to the District Attorney’s Office, however, the ordinance is blatantly in contrast to state law and therefore is invalid.
“This is legislation by ordinance ... this isn’t a matter of a de-prioritization (of misdemeanor marijuana offenses in favor of pursuing violent offenders),” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, in her closing argument. “The ordinance usurps the prosecutorial authority that has been assigned to the district and county attorneys by the Texas Constitution.”
(1) comment
Dear Mr. Cagle,
I write you in response to the preceding hearings that have transpired regarding the Bell County lawsuit against the City of Killeen for Proposition A, now ordinance. What is the current expenditure for the defense of this ordinance? From what I've seen and heard, the defense has spent too much time trying to disqualify the county and district attorneys standing. What standing does the county have when it comes to disbursing Child Safety Funding or Quarterly Sales Tax Revenues?
My understanding, fundamentally, is that the goal of Proposition A was to address and cure disparities within the justice system regarding Black Americans, particularly youth, and the possibility of ruining youth through charge and conviction related to possession of marijuana that is illegal in the State of Texas.
In testimony given at today's hearing, I understand that juveniles are treated differently than adults and according to the current ordinance, the specificity within it means youth still bear the full brunt of the justice system, without regard or direct benefit from Proposition A's implementation as ordinance. The ordinance is moot in terms of curing disparities within the justice system as they regard youth; youth cases involving marijuana are handled without regard to any sections of the ordinance.
Personal and long term observation is that my community spend a great deal of time trying to reform the justice system rather than devoting time to instilling avoidance of the criminal justice system. Being black all my life and raised in Dallas, I find the bigotry of low expectation from my community appalling; it's as if we (black people) are either incapable, unable, or unwilling to abide or exceed "rule of law" expectations of every citizen within society, specifically, within our community and city.
The proponents and propagators of this ordinance, assumedly well intended liberal/leftist/activist, have sought and accomplished perversion of the meaning of "home rule". However, they deprived the general populace of a key indicative of home rule: that ordinance, initiative, or referendum is conditioned on following state law.
The leaders of our city were responsible to be diligent to the laws of this state and attentive to their sworn oath to uphold them. They miserably failed. As some are prior military, it should have been known that leadership goes beyond "giving people what they want", it also recognizes limitations and, in this case regarding ordinance, municipal ability to finesse or usurp state law.
To those so-called, well-meaning liberal/leftist/activist that brought this circus to our town, I would encourage them to meditate the words of Frederick Douglass, " 'What shall we do with the Negro?' I have had but one answer from the beginning. Do nothing with us! Your doing with us has already played the mischief with us. Do nothing with us! If the apples will not remain on the tree of their own strength, if they are wormeaten at the core, if they are early ripe and disposed to fall, let them fall! I am not for tying or fastening them on the tree in any way, except by nature's plan, and if they will not stay there, let them fall. And if the Negro cannot stand on his own legs, let him fall also. All I ask is, give him a chance to stand on his own legs! Let him alone!"
58 years and counting after 1965 and what is the manifestation of "help" from liberal/leftist/activist? The Great Society of LBJ with its ills and woes: disproportionate representation among aggregate demographics in welfare that is available ONLY with the absence of fathers; Project Housing never completed let alone owned, although injury and death routinely occurs within them because of ownership claims lacking ownership of a single brick; abortion of our black children, on demand up to nine months and in some cases beyond; after 1965, third to fourth generation cultivation of victim rather than victor mentality.
Sincerely,
Jonathan Okray
Killeen TX
