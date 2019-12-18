There’s still plenty of time to take a drive to look at the Christmas lights, even as cities wrap up their competitions. Harker Heights announced the winners of its annual Parade of Lights on Tuesday, and voting ended in Killeen also on Tuesday. The top-three winners of Killeen’s contest will be announced on Friday.

In Copperas Cove, voting is still ongoing in its annual contest organized by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. “We’ve been to a few locations to award and take photos this week, but we’re waiting on a couple more before we officially release,” said Kevin Keller, the city’s public information officer, on Wednesday.

