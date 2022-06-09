In addition to supplying the water needs of area residents, Stillhouse Hollow Lake quenches the thirst of residents 40 miles south in Georgetown and Round Rock.
For the past 20 years, after approval from the Brazos River Authority, water has been transferred via a raw water pipeline from Stillhouse, in Harker Heights, to Lake Georgetown to supplement water needed for Williamson County’s growing population during times of drought.
In coming years, Stillhouse will be able to turn on its own pipeline to Belton Lake during drought conditions.
As the effects of climate change and population growth continue to impact the availability of water resources in Texas and around the country, these pipelines, in theory, are intended to sustain water levels among the three reservoirs.
STILLHOUSE
The maximum amount of water Lake Georgetown can pump from Stillhouse is 44,000 acre-feet per year, according to prior Herald reporting.
Stillhouse’s conservation pool holds 235,700 acre-feet of water when filled to its capacity, but as of May 31, Stillhouse and Belton lakes were both four feet below full capacity after a particularly dry spring.
So far this year, Lake Georgetown has sucked 14,300 acre-feet of water from Stillhouse as of mid-May calculations from the Brazos River Authority.
An acre-foot of water is the amount of water needed to cover an acre of land to the depth of one foot.
One acre-foot is equal to approximately 325,851 gallons, meaning Lake Georgetown has taken roughly 4,659,669,300 gallons of water from Stillhouse within the first five months of 2022.
That number is more than double the average amount of water Lake Georgetown historically has taken from Stillhouse during that same time frame.
“Based on data from 2017 through 2021, an average of approximately 6,400 acre-feet per year is transferred from Lake Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown from January 1 through mid-May (May 18th),” Brazos River Authority spokeswoman Judy Pierce said.
DROUGHT
Cracking soil, burn bans, and less-than-average rainfall is becoming commonplace during summer months in Texas.
According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 310,235 people are impacted by the drought in Bell County.
Bell County, NIDIS says, is experiencing the 9th driest year to date over the past 128 years.
More than 67% of the county is in the severe drought stage when hard soil can hinder planting and wildfire danger is considered severe, according to the NIDIS.
Another 19.5% of Bell County is under an extreme drought, NIDIS says, where soil can begin to show large cracks, sandstorms can occur, and ranchers will need to supplement food and water supply for livestock.
The area has seen a 5 inch decline in rainfall in comparison to the average rainfall total for this time of the year.
NEW PIPELINE
Soon Stillhouse Hollow Lake will have a pipeline linking it to Belton Lake.
An estimated $89.6 million is what it will cost to complete the new pipeline that will stretch about 15 miles from Belton Lake to Stillhouse.
The project, first announced in the BRA’s 2012 State Water Plan, would be paid for by BRA water system customers, Pierce said, including entities from Abilene to the Gulf of Mexico.
“This is actually a very exciting project for the BRA, but there is still five to 10 years to go before completion, including opportunities for public involvement and feedback as the project moves forward,” she said in an email to the Herald. “Once completed, this pipeline — which we’re calling the “Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project” — will help provide water for existing contracts, including areas served by the Bell County Water Control Improvement District No. 1, the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation, and other providers in the rapidly growing region around Lake Stillhouse Hollow and south Bell County.”
Pierce said the project would link the two lakes via a pipeline and pump system.
“This will create a way to transport water from Lake Belton to Lake Stillhouse Hollow only when the water supply is locally needed at Lake Stillhouse Hollow, which is a much smaller reservoir than Lake Belton,” she said.
Water, she said, wouldn’t continuously flow through the pipeline — similar to the existing pipeline to Lake Georgetown.
“Much of the time, the rain that falls directly on the reservoir and the natural drainage into Lake Stillhouse Hollow will suffice to meet local water needs,” she said.
The project, she said, is intended to aid Stillhouse during drought conditions.
“Unfortunately, water isn’t evenly available geographically across the basin,” she said. “A project like this helps bridge that gap. Plus, we Texans know we can’t depend on rain to always fall in the right places needed to quench our thirst, with periodic drought being the unwelcome guarantee.”
The pipeline is currently in the preliminary engineering stage, according to the BRA.
“We’re still a long way off from seeing dirt move,” she said adding later that construction on the pipeline isn’t expected before 2025.
