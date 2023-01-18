SALADO — The Killeen Daily Herald’s newsroom staff toured the still relatively new Stillhouse Lake Water Treatment Plant Wednesday to obtain a deeper understanding of the process of turning lake water into potable, drinking water.
The plant, which opened in July 2021, services south Killeen and currently produces approximately three million gallons per day.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which operates the plant, said Wednesday that the plant has a rated capacity to produce up to 17 million gallons of water per day.
When it was built, the plant cost around $41 million and incurred another approximately $19 million for the construction of around 10 miles of underground transmission lines.
Once the water is treated and leaves the plant, it travels to the water tower near the intersection of Cunningham Road and East Stan Schlueter Loop, which holds around 1.5 million gallons of water.
One of the disinfectant processes — for all customers of WCID-1 — is still scheduled to begin Feb. 1.
From Feb. 1-28, WCID-1 will change the disinfectant from chloramines to “free chlorine,” the district announced earlier in the month.
