A new dental office has opened up in Killeen.
On Friday, Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the long awaited opening of the new location.
Stonehaven has other locations in Harker Heights, Waco and Burleson, according to the company’s website.
Dozens of attendees were excited to book their first appointments with the staff, and also get the chance to see the decor of the new location.
“It’s been a long time. We were hoping to have it open in March,” said Dr. Daniel Bowcutt of the new location. “We’re happy to be here now and excited to get going.”
The new office intends to add more staff.
It provides many services, some include treatments with crowns, dental sealants, braces and orthodontics and more.
“Our goal is to .. make it easy, simple and as painless as possible for all of our patients,” Bowcutt said. “We and our team go above and beyond to try and make that happen for all of our patients.”
To book an appointment or see which treatments and services Stonehaven can provide, go to its website at thestonehavendental.com. The office can also be reached at 254-537-5055.
The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
