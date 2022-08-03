Over the last three years, Stonetree Golf Club has received an average of $1.4 million annually in subsidies from Killeen taxpayers, and an agreement with an Arizona company to manage the property has cost the city $90,000 a year since 2019.
“The taxpayers since this course opened have paid a whole lot to keep it open and keep it maintained,” City Manager Kent Cagle said during a council workshop on Tuesday. “If some of these rates are too much, I think we can actually reduce that a little bit and reduce the damage if we limit it to only city of Killeen residents.”
It was the third time over the last month that City Council members have reviewed proposed rate increases at Stonetree Golf Club, which is owned by the city.
“Being that I was on council before we outsourced the golf course to Indigo, I remember when we were in the red for almost $400,000 a year,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “I think Indigo has done a great job in managing it and in saving the city hundreds of thousands of dollars since the council outsourced it to them several years ago. They also have done many improvements to the Golf course that have made it one of the best in the region.”
No other council members returned messages for comment.
On Tuesday, Cagle suggested that those with annual passes who do not live in Killeen should not be entitled to discounts of between 48 to 61%.
“If we had everybody on this, obviously you can’t run the golf course,” he said. “We had 206 (annual pass holders), but how many of those are actually Killeen residents? If we have someone in Harker Heights or Belton that plays a lot and gets that huge discount, we’ll make up those rounds with other golfers paying the daily rate.”
The daily rate for pass holders who use their own carts is $13 to play 18 holes of golf.
“Our course is in great shape now,” Cagle said. “We don’t have a problem of not enough play. So that’s just something for you to think about.”
According to city documents, for fiscal year 2022, Stonetree had 183 pass holders who pay the trail fee; 23 pass holders who do not pay the trail feel; and 123 pass holders who are seniors or have the military discount.
“We recommend offering a trail fee for anyone who doesn’t own their personal cart for $950,” the documents show.
The cost for adult memberships is $1,200, with a proposed increase to $1,400 for the next fiscal year. For seniors 65 and older, the current rate is $950, with a proposed increase to $1,100.
The trail fee of $600 for golfers who use their own carts won’t change, but the current fee of $600 for those who rent Stonetree carts is proposed to increase to $950.
“It’s my understanding there was some fairly broad agreement that these rates were needed,” Cagle said. “But the real issue was on the Stronetree cart fee (with) the annual membership.”
Those changes are part of several others proposed by Indigo Sports, the company that manages the city-owned golf course. It’s an effort to become profitable following six straight years of losing money.
Janell Ford, the city spokeswoman, said Stonetree was operated by city employees before Indigo — then Billy Casper Golf — was contracted.
Stonetree was built in 1970 and renovated in 2005. It is host to 25 to 30 tournaments each year, according to the city’s website.
“Their national influence and connections to other golf courses have brought in more golf tournaments than we had before,” Segarra said.
The forecasted net income for Stonetree at the end of this fiscal year is $1,965. In fiscal year 2023, that number is expected to reach $70,355 if council members ultimately approve a resolution on the new rate structure. Any rate structure change over 5% requires council approval.
City budget documents show that estimated subsidies next fiscal year are expected to exceed more than $1.4 million. Stonetree received about $1.3 million this fiscal year, almost $1.5 million in 2021 and more than $1.3 million in 2020. The city’s contract with Indigo is scheduled to expire on Sept. 30, 2024.
The last rate increase — less than 4% — came in 2020 and was related to green fees. According to a presentation by Tony Marino of Indigo Sports on July 19, the City Council “must approve all green fees and cart shed rental rate changes that would exceed 5% in any 12-month period.”
Fee increases at Stonetree are “related to course operating expenses,” including one-time expenses. Others are attributed to increased labor and supply costs.
Improvements since June 2019 include weed reduction across the course, adding about 60 trees, replacing irrigation control panels, adding lighting to the driving range, creating turf-management best practices, adding new tee markers, a wood bridge on the second hole and bunker sand and clearing creek and lake beds from overgrowth.
New rates, if approved by the City Council, would go into effect on Oct. 1 — the start of the new fiscal year.
