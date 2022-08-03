Stonetree Golf Club

Squares of sod are seen at Killeen’s Stonetree Golf Club, where repairs to the grass were completed last summer.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Over the last three years, Stonetree Golf Club has received an average of $1.4 million annually in subsidies from Killeen taxpayers, and an agreement with an Arizona company to manage the property has cost the city $90,000 a year since 2019.

“The taxpayers since this course opened have paid a whole lot to keep it open and keep it maintained,” City Manager Kent Cagle said during a council workshop on Tuesday. “If some of these rates are too much, I think we can actually reduce that a little bit and reduce the damage if we limit it to only city of Killeen residents.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.