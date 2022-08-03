Stonetree Golf Club

Squares of sod are seen at Killeen’s Stonetree Golf Club, where repairs to the grass were completed last summer.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Editor's note: This story has been edited to clarify Stonetree expenses. 

Over the last three years, Stonetree Golf Club's budget has averaged more than $1.4 million annually, with Killeen taxpayers last paying subsidies in 2021, and an agreement with an Arizona company to manage the property has cost the city $90,000 a year since 2019.

(1) comment

Kdhadr59
Kdhadr59

Cannot believe the golf course is thinking about denying membership to out of city residents. So many Harker Heights and Nolanville residents own and work in Killeen businesses. This subject has come up many times over the last 50 years and luckily the council has thought better of the idea.

