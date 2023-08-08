I-14 Stoplights

City of Killeen employees work to repair damages to two intersection stoplights on I-14 and Stan Schlueter Tuesday after an accident causes the lights to stop working.

 By Madeline Oden

Killeen city staff are working to repair multiple stoplights on two intersections along Interstate 14 and Stan Schlueter Loop after an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Both intersection’s lights on the eastbound and westbound side of the underpass were replaced with physical temporary stop signs to direct traffic. The intersections are to be treated as four-way intersections until repairs are finished.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

