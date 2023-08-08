Killeen city staff are working to repair multiple stoplights on two intersections along Interstate 14 and Stan Schlueter Loop after an accident on Tuesday afternoon.
Both intersection’s lights on the eastbound and westbound side of the underpass were replaced with physical temporary stop signs to direct traffic. The intersections are to be treated as four-way intersections until repairs are finished.
“All lights are out due to an accident,” Killeen Spokeswoman Janell Ford said in an email late Tuesday. “It’s an unknown estimated time of repair, as it depends upon damage assessment.”
Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said officers were dispatched at around 2:57 p.m. in reference to a crash.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a pick-up truck pulled up to the Valero Convenience Store, parked his vehicle and entered the store. Then his vehicle, unoccupied, began to roll down towards the intersection, hitting the electrical power box causing the traffic light devices to go out,” Miramontez said.
According to Miramontez, no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
