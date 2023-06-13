storage wars.jpg

Ricky Smith, left, and nephew Bubba Smith from "Storage Wars: Texas" will be attending the fundraiser event July 15th at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

 Courtesy Photo

Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen will be hosting an auction starting at 4 p.m. July 15 to help raise money for the Eagle Warrior Scholarship funds.

A&E television series “Storage Wars: Texas” stars, Ricky and Bubba Smith, will be on the guest celebrity auction team for what is being called “Treasure Wars: Collegiate Edition,” according to a news release from A&M-Central Texas.

