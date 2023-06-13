Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen will be hosting an auction starting at 4 p.m. July 15 to help raise money for the Eagle Warrior Scholarship funds.
A&E television series “Storage Wars: Texas” stars, Ricky and Bubba Smith, will be on the guest celebrity auction team for what is being called “Treasure Wars: Collegiate Edition,” according to a news release from A&M-Central Texas.
“We have never done an event with a university before, we are very excited.” Jeanie Smith, wife of Ricky, informed the Herald on Tuesday.
The funds raised will help students pay for tuition, provide for full-time students and provide money to eligible transfers that will be moving from Central Texas College to an A&M-Central Texas undergraduate degree.
“Storage Wars: Texas” is a reality series on A&E Network that premiered in 2011, it was a spin-off of the highly-popular series “Storage Wars.”
The show deals with rent not being paid on a storage locker and the contents are later sold by an auctioneer as a single lot of items. The show follows professional buyers who bid on the contents based only on a five-minute inspection on the locker and what they can only see from the door when it is opened.
Ricky Smith was born in Lampasas with his passion for auctioning starting at the age of 12 years old, at his parents’ auction house. He has bidding and auctioning experience of over 40 years; he also was a fire chief at a volunteer fire department for 10 years.
“It’s from MY hometown, I attended CTC and went in to finish at UMHB back in the 90’s, I wish I had this opportunity back then.” Jeanie wrote to KDH.
Bubba Smith, the nephew of Ricky, began learning the practices of auctioning around 32 years ago with the mentoring of his uncle.
He is very good with technology and computers, so when it comes to items being sold from that category, Bubba is in his zone.
Tickets will be $25 and potential sponsors of the event will get the chance to meet with Bubba and Ricky.
The ticket price “includes hours of fun, plus gourmet hotdog, chips and drink, plus entry to the Treasure Wars auction,” according to the university.
Items for the auction have not yet been announced.
A few sponsors include: The Beck Family Foundation, JoAnn Purser Homes. Perry Office Plus, H-E-B, Central Texas College, American Veterans Mission, Bell County Motorworks, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.