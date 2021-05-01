Rain and thunderstorms are highly likely this weekend and early next week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms today, according to its website.
Rainfall totals are forecasted to be between half an inch and three quarters of an inch on Saturday and wind speeds could be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Skies will clear on Sunday and stay that way through most of the day Monday before slight rain chances around 20% return to the forecast Monday night into Tuesday.
Temperatures for the upcoming week:
Today: 71, 63
Sunday: 82, 67
Monday: 90, 64
Tuesday: 79, 57
Wednesday: 79, 59
