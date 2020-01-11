blue skies

The American flag waves against a background of clear, blue skies Saturday. The image is a stark contrast to Friday, where the skies appeared to be an ominous gray before the storms.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Central Texas residents were met with severe weather Friday night, the first of 2020. As a result, several areas received severe thunderstorm warnings.

No area counties received tornado warnings from the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service, although the San Antonio office issued one for Burnet County that moved its way toward Lampasas.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.