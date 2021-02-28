Copperas Cove Junior High teacher Brittany Combs never lost power or water service at her house in the Courtney Lane area, but the recent massive winter storm did not go away without leaving a mark.
“We were lucky,” Combs said. “I did end up wrecking my car, though. Slid on some ice into a ditch. I was on (CR) 3300 and was about to turn around because the road was so bad. Just going around one of those first curves, I slid on some ice.
“I wasn’t going very fast because the road was just covered in ice. As I was going around the curve, I knew at that point I was going to slide. I was by myself and I just kind of slowly slid off into the ditch.
“It was actually in front of an older gentleman’s house and he pulled up right after the wreck, and he helped me out as I waited (about an hour) on a tow truck and my ride.
“He let me warm up in his truck, and then a friend came and picked me up.”
Mechanics were due to inspect her Kia Sportage on the Monday of the storm but with a sudden surge in business, it took until Tuesday to find out it was a total loss.
Meanwhile, Combs said she and her husband, Tyler, who works for H-E-B in Austin, were stuck at home along with millions of others across the state all last week. Tyler tried to make the hour-long drive to work two different times but had to turn around.
“He was home that Thursday and hasn’t been able to go back to work until today (this past Sunday),” Combs said. “He normally takes (FM) 2657 and (State Highway) 183. He tried that one day and it was just not passable. Then he tried to go through Killeen and I-35 was even worse.
“It was a long week. I was at school that Thursday morning when everything started rolling in. I’ll be honest – I didn’t even know about it. I had a student tell me, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s supposed to snow and ice next week.’ Then people started talking about it more, and we started getting more notifications.
“We ended up releasing early that day, but I had to stay late until we got all the kids out of there.”
With nowhere to go, the couple spent time watching a lot of television, and taking care of their cat and two dogs, an Australian shepherd and Australian shepherd mix. They had gone to the grocery store just prior to the storm hitting, so they had plenty of supplies.
The dogs were a little unsettled by the weather but did OK. Unfortunately, their supply of dog food ran out.
“We binge-watched ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ all week and tried to keep our dogs from going stir-crazy,” Combs said. “They didn’t want to be outside much, either. They liked the snow, but not the ice. They have a dog door so they would kind of just go out when they wanted to. Normally, they are outside all day. Today (Sunday) it’s nice outside, so they’re out there.
“We went to the grocery store Thursday when the ice storm first hit, so we were fine, but we did run out of dog food. It was the same day I wrecked my car, so my husband went to H-E-B. The roads were still iced over pretty bad, and the store was empty.
“We were living down south in Beaumont when Hurricane Harvey hit (August 2017), and my husband was working for H-E-B there. The store down there was empty then, too, but nothing like this time. It was definitely flashbacks, for sure.”
Combs said she is a little concerned about the way local and state authorities handled the weather emergency, but she also understands how such widespread problems could happen.
“I was lucky,” she said. “But I have a lot of co-workers and students who lost power for several hours, several days. I feel like maybe it could have been prevented, but at the same time, we don’t get ice storms like this.
“I think it could have been handled better. Texas is not prepared for these kinds of storms, so it’s understandable that it happens (utility outages), but I definitely think now that it has happened, we should start taking some action and at least prepare for the next time it happens.”
