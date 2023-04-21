Rainfall totals in Killeen Thursday evening totaled 1.25 inches in some parts of the city, according to the National Weather Service. Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded the rainfall totals after clouds hovering over the area began opening up around 5 p.m.
Ominous, dark clouds loomed low over Central Texas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm for the area around the time the rain began.
Despite the strong storms, area cities did not report damage.
Some residents across the region, however, reported varying sizes of hail.
Rainfall totals varied throughout Central Texas. Skylark Field on the northeast side of Killeen reported 1.06 inches of rain, while Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport reported a total of 2.81 inches.
Rainfall was so significant that Belton Lake reported a higher lake level Friday than it did on Thursday. According to waterdatafortexas.org, Belton Lake’s level rose from 63.7% full to 64.1% full.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake also saw a modest increase from 68.1% full on Thursday to 68.3% full on Friday.
Rain is in the forecast for much of the next week. According to the National Weather Service forecast, rain chances get to as high as 60% on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meteorologist Bianca Garcia said Central Texas could see between an inch to an inch and a half of rain through Thursday, though she said isolated areas of heavier rainfall are possible.
Temperatures could cool Sunday into the low 60s before climbing back into the mid 70s. Garcia said the projected temperatures will likely be slightly below normal.
