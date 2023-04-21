weather

Dark clouds loom over the Herald offices in Killeen on Thursday prior to strong storms rolling into the area. Over an inch of rain fell in parts of Killeen.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Rainfall totals in Killeen Thursday evening totaled 1.25 inches in some parts of the city, according to the National Weather Service. Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded the rainfall totals after clouds hovering over the area began opening up around 5 p.m.

Ominous, dark clouds loomed low over Central Texas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm for the area around the time the rain began.

